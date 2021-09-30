CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.70.

NYSE CAE opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

