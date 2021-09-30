Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.37. 10,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 421,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

