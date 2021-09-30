C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets Sells 1,850 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $92,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $517,494.94.

On Friday, September 17th, Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

CCCC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

