Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.73. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 57,248 shares.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

