Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $51.17

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Xencor by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

