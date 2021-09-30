Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $51.17

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of XNCR stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Xencor by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
