Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price at $18.56

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MAPS opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

