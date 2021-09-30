Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $22.89

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES opened at $21.11 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

