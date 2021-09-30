Brokerages Set Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Target Price at GBX 350

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KETL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

KETL opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.66. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a market capitalization of £700.02 million and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

