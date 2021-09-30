Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $75.00

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

