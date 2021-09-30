Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $20.73

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.73.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
