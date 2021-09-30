Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. 150,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,290. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -368.80 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,963,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

