Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $1.99 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $9.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.00. The stock had a trading volume of 479,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

