Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,359. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.