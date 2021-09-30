Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.12. Humana posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.33.

Humana stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.23. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

