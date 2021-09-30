Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $2.97 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.03. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,723. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

