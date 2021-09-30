Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $489.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

