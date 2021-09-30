Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 746.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BTVCY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 47,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Britvic has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTVCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt began coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

