Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $137,618,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,578,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,544,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

