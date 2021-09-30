Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 7,360 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

