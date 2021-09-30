Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $3,445,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.74. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

SOLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

