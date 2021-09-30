Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $79,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

