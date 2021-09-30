Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $70,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

