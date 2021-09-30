Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

CRON opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

