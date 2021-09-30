Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,311,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:FOA opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Libman acquired 25,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 in the last ninety days.

Finance Of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

