Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Lindsay Partridge Sells 15,989 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Lindsay Partridge sold 15,989 shares of Brickworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$25.70 ($18.36), for a total transaction of A$410,917.30 ($293,512.36).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Lindsay Partridge acquired 21,604 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$26.06 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$563,000.24 ($402,143.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Final dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Brickworks’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

