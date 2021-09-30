Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

