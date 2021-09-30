Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0011

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $248,970.00 and $3,067.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00117597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00171005 BTC.

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

