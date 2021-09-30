Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

