Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Shares Down 0.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 122,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 55,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

