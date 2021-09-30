Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2,411.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 164,557 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

