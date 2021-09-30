BOLT Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $120,759.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.