Bollard Group LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,328,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,070. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.