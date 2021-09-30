Bollard Group LLC Has $7.59 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BP by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in BP by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 677,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,770,263. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

