Bollard Group LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.21. 80,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

