Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 63,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,251. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

