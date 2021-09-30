Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

MRK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 753,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,731. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

