Bollard Group LLC Acquires 788 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.17. 66,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

