Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.59. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE BCC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $16,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

