BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 17,836 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

