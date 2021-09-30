BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $87.76 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

