BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Barclays boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE CYH opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

