BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 26,979 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 340.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 122.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,665 shares of company stock worth $667,900. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

