BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.36 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $947.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $206.74 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.