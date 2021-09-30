BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,852 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Albany International by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

