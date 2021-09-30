BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$16.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.66 and a 12-month high of C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.12.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.