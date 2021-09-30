BMO Capital Markets Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

