BMO Capital Markets Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
