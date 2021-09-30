BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

