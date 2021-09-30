B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BME. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

LON BME traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 591.80 ($7.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 570.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 560.52. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

