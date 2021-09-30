Blair William & Co. IL Sells 14,831 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $213,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

