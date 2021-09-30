Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.19 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.